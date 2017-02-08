Dillon Stadium Developer Pleads Guilty To Stealing From Project Funding

One of the two men in charge of Hartford’s failed Dillon Stadium redevelopment pleaded guilty today to fraud and money laundering charges.

In September 2014, Hartford entered into a professional services agreement with Avon resident Mitchell Anderson’s company, Premier Sports Management Group (PSGM) to secure a professional soccer team and to develop a new, 9,000-seat facility at the Dillon Stadium location. Under the terms of the agreement, PSMG was entitled to receive $775,000 for serving as the project manager for the $12 million plan.

By submitting false subcontractor invoices and failing to pay subcontractors, Anderson and his partner siphoned money from the project totaling over $1 million, which they used for personal and business expenses not related to the stadium.

Anderson pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and wire fraud, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, and one count of conducting illegal monetary transactions, an offense that carries a maximum term of imprisonment of 10 years. He has agreed to make restitution in the total amount of $1,134,595 to the city of Hartford and two subcontractors of the Dillon Stadium project.

