CT Realty Pros Moves Into Berlin

Full-service real estate firm CT Realty Pros has opened its doors at 1200 Farmington Ave. in Berlin.

Co-owners Tracy McCleary and Bob Canto bring nearly 30 years of combined real estate experience, along with a team of eight agents to Berlin.

CT Realty Pros also recently hosted two fundraising and food drives for the Berlin food pantry and Prudence Crandall and have also contributed to multiple organizations such as the Berlin Police Association, UPBEAT and Willard PTO.

“We are very pleased that CT Realty Pros is another successful business that has recently located onto Farmington Avenue. Owners Tracy and Bob bring local knowledge and expertise to Berlin homeowners and buyers,” Town Manager Jack Healy said in a statement.

