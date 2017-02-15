LOGIN
CT Realtors Announce Annual Realtor Rally

February 15, 2017

The Connecticut Association of Realtors announced its annual Realtor Rally from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, at Bushnell Park in Hartford.

CT Realtors encourages members to attend and make “a big statement to our lawmakers and encourage them to give us a Connecticut to sell.”

The event is free for all, and real estate colleagues, business partners, spouses and friends are all welcome. Registration is  required. The event will also have a complimentary lunch and food truck options. Local boards will be arranging bus transportation to and from the capitol. There will be a celebrity guest speaker, who is still to be announced. Umbrellas and special ties and scarves will be provided to Realtor member attendees.

For questions regarding this event, please contact David Pendrys at CT Realtors.

Executive Briefing

0