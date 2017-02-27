Connecticut Lawmakers To Revisit Highway Tolls At Hearing

State lawmakers are revisiting whether to install electronic tolls on Connecticut highways.

The General Assembly’s Transportation Committee will hold a public hearing Monday on several bills that would require the tolls. One proposal calls for congestion tolling, typically a fee charged to drivers during peak travel times. A special panel recommended congestion tolling last year as a way to help pay for Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s planned $100 billion overhaul of state transportation infrastructure.

Malloy recently said tolls could be part of a “long-term solution.”

The Transportation Committee held an informational meeting last week to learn more about modern tolls, such as license plate cameras and E-Z Pass-style devices.

Tolls have been proposed in previous legislative sessions but the bills failed.

Tags: Connecticut highways, electronic tolls, highway tolls