CliniFlow Tech Moves Into Hartford’s Greca Plaza

A medical technology company recently leased 4,152 square feet of newly upgraded medical office space.

CliniFlow Technologies LLC will occupy the space in Greca Plaza at 425 Franklin Ave. in Hartford. The company focuses on disruptive medical technologies through both development and investing in early-stage, commercial-ready businesses. Greca Plaza is undergoing repositioning into a modern mixed medical-arts facility, aimed at having easy access to all major highways.

Amodio & Co. Real Estate represented both the landlord, The Greca Plaza LLC, and the tenant.

