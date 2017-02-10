Chelsea Groton Hires Tech Expert For Online Banking Services

Bill Mundell recently joined Chelsea Groton Bank as assistant vice president of direct banking and e-commerce department manager.

In this role, Mundell will be responsible for all electronic banking services, including online, mobile and telephone banking, debit cards and management of the bank’s ATMs. He will also oversee the sales and service activities of the bank’s Customer Care Center.

Prior to joining Chelsea Groton, he was employed for eight years by PeoplesBank of Holyoke, initially in IT and then as an electronic services specialist.

“Bill is well-versed in a wide variety of electronic banking services and in particular, our critically important online and mobile solutions,” Bill Lidestri, director of operations and technology, said in a statement. “His in-depth experience implementing and enhancing these services will be a wonderful addition to our team.”

Tags: Chelsea Groton