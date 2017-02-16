Changes Sweep Through Commercial Real Estate Markets

Generational changes in working styles, living arrangements and business travel are prompting Fairfield County developers to update their game plans.

Huge blocks of vacant office space left behind by downsizing investment firms are a major factor driving increases in vacancy rates for class A properties. But an uptick in leasing activity during the fourth quarter bodes well for the market in 2017, said James Ritman, a managing director at Newmark Grubb Knight Frank.

“I, for one, am an optimist. There was great momentum at the end of the year,” said Ritman, who led a recent market discussion sponsored by the Building Owners and Managers Association (BOMA) of Southern Connecticut.

The momentum will need to carry over into 2017 to offset big declines in occupancy felt during the past 12 months. Fairfield County office space had over 1.1 million square feet of negative absorption during 2016, nearly all in the Class A submarket, according to NGKF’s fourth quarter report. The biggest factor was UBS’s previously vacated 720,000-square-foot Stamford offices, with the lease expiring in September.

One indicator that bodes well for 2017 is a late-year flurry of leasing activity, with companies committing to 1.3 million square feet of office space in the fourth quarter. That represented a 12.2 percent increase from the previous year.

Industries such as defense and financial services that have driven Connecticut’s economy for decades accounted for many of the largest lease transactions. Sikorsky Aircraft renewed 260,000 square feet at One Far Mill Crossing in Shelton, shortly after Gov. Dannel Malloy offered the defense contractor $220 million in tax incentives to remain in Connecticut. Hedge fund manager Bridgewater Assoc. renewed 90,000 square feet at 45 Glover Ave.

Hotels Feel Reduction In Business Travel



The retrenchment among office tenants has had a spillover effect on the hotel market. Occupancies and room rates declined in 2016 at hotels that cater to business travelers, said Randy Salvatore, president of Stamford-based developer RMS Cos. The company’s holdings include the Hotel Zero Degrees in Stamford and Norwalk and the Delamar Southport.

At the same time, a new opportunity has emerged for hotel developers to operate independently. Forsaking management agreements with major hotel brands cuts owners’ costs by up to 10 percent, said Salvatore. Online reservation services and review sites have eroded the major advantages of chain hotels.

“The Internet has leveled this playing field very much,” Salvatore said. “With TripAdvisor, not only can you find it, but you know what you’re getting.”

Multifamily housing is expected to continue to provide the bulk of the Fairfield County development pipeline in 2017, with new rental complexes catering to Millennials and empty-nesters continuing to rise in urban centers including Danbury, Norfolk and Stamford.

Stamford-based Building and Land Technology expects demand for apartments to remain strong throughout 2017, said Ted Ferrarone, BLT’s chief operating officer.

“The lending industry is much more bullish on multifamily than other categories. It’s relatively easy to get construction financing,” Ferrarone said. “We’ve built 2,300 apartments in the South End (of Stamford) and it’s all pretty well occupied. We’ve had good rent growth and strong demand in all of the buildings.”

Nearly 50 percent of the company’s tenants hail from out-of-state, including a substantial New York influx, Ferrarone said. Millennials drive most of the leasing activity, with nearly 65 percent of the market for new luxury apartments coming from renters under age 35, Ferrarone said. Empty-nesters selling single-family homes in the “back country” of towns such as Redding and Weston are another major demographic.

For multifamily developers, the question is whether preferences for urban living are a permanent lifestyle change or simply a function of the Millennial generation’s outsized influence on the market.

“Historically, (under 35) is the age that apartment renters are,” Ferrarone said. “Now they’re Millennials. They used to be Generation X’ers. Their net worth is low and debt is high, and they’re going to be renters not by choice but by necessity.”