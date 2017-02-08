Bridgeport Rail Station Opens Following Upgrade Project

State officials yesterday announced the renovation and upgrade project at the Bridgeport railroad station has been completed and the new amenities, which were designed to provide commuters with enhanced services, are now in use.

New features include real-time electronic signage of arrivals and departures, extended canopies, better lighting and a resurfaced and better equipped platform.

The Bridgeport train station is part of the Bridgeport Intermodal Transportation Center, which serves a total of 10,000 customer each day in the state’s largest city.

The $10 million improvement project began in March 2015, led by Banton Construction Co. of North Haven.

