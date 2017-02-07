Avison Young Completes Eight Leases For Over 47.5K SF

Avison Young and property owner Shelbourne Global Solutions LLC recently announced the closing of eight lease deals totaling more than 47,500 square feet at a class A office building in Bridgeport.

COWI, a marine, coastal and geotechnical engineering consulting firm, has signed a new lease for 8,204 square feet. Other new tenants include law firms White Rose and Ryan Ryan & Deluca, Beacon Health Options and IDT Telecom, a prepaid and VolP telephony company. The law firm of Zeldes Needle Cooper and CASCO Products Corp., a global tier-I electronics supplier, also renewed leases at 1000 Lafayette Blvd.

The property, built in 1989 and renovated in 2012, is GSA approved and has onsite property management, a full-service café, fitness center with locker rooms, training and conference facilities and nearly 500 covered parking spaces.

Other major tenants include Citizens Bank, Office of the United States Attorneys and Regus, a global executive office solutions company.

Sean Cahill, principal and managing director of Avison Young’s Fairfield/Westchester office, and Lori Baker, vice president, brokered the leases.

