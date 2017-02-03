Ameritel Signs On For 5 Years In Milford

Milford-based Ameritel recently signed a five-year lease at 70 Turnpike Square in Milford.

The 980-square-foot retail space was previously a Metro PCS cell phone store, and will continue to operate as such.

Fred A. Messore, senior vice president at Colonial Properties, represented the landlord, Milford Assoc. Paul Petigrow of New Jersey represented Milford Assoc. and Laura Pasternek from Gibbon, Anthony and Flaherty LLP was the tenant’s attorney.

Tags: Ameritel, Colonial Properties, Metro PCS, Milford Assoc.