Pascom Sound Co. Inc. recently leased 2,850 square feet in Branford.

The company, which deals with sounds and acoustics, primarily in the servicing of pipe organs and other organs, will occupy the space at 824 East Main St.

The landlord is 824 East Main Street LLC. Kevin Geenty of The Geenty Group was the sole agent in this transaction.

