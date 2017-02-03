3PL Worldwide Moves Into Former Aircraft Repair Center In Southington

3PL Worldwide recently leased 300,000 square feet of industrial space in Southington.

The company provides fulfillment and logistics services with facilities in Southington and Milford, along with Rancho Cucamonga, California. The company plans to add catalogs and offer additional services though the Southington facility at 75 Aircraft Road. The Southington location could support as many as 200 jobs in the next few months, according to a statement from O,R&L Commercial.

The 650,000-square-foot building at 75 Aircraft Road was originally built in the 1940s to build and repair airplane engines as part of the war effort. Present ownership brought the building to a modern standard, replacing former roof penetrations with skylights, adding LED lighting, refinishing old manufacturing flooring to a high finish, adding loading docks and modern office.

Frank Hird and Carol Karney of O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, South Business Park II LLC of Larchmont, New York in the lease negotiation. The tenant, 3PL Worldwide Inc. was self-represented. Southington Business Park is managed by IRG Realty Advisors.

Tags: 3PL Worldwide, 75 Aircraft Road Southington, OR&L Commercial