14 Towns, Cities Procure $6.9M In Brownfield Remediation Funds

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced that $6.9 million in state grants will be awarded to 14 towns and cities to assess, remediate and revitalize brownfields across the state.

The grants will help put 424 acres of blighted land back into productive use.

Of the grants, $5.6 million will be awarded for the remediation and redevelopment of five properties, totaling 32 acres. An additional $1.3 million will go toward assessments that will be completed toward the future revitalization of eight properties, covering a total of 392 acres. All of the grants are funded through the Department of Economic and Community Development (DECD).

“Investing in brownfield redevelopment has brought significant private investment and new jobs to cities and towns throughout the state,” DECD Deputy Commissioner Tim Sullivan said in a statement. “As a result, municipalities are seeing the transformative effect of these redevelopments in each and every community. From transit-oriented development to affordable housing and historic preservation, DECD’s investment in brownfields is advancing numerous important policy objectives of [Malloy’s] administration.”

The full list of state brownfield grants is available on Malloy’s website.

