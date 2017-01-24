A Year Later, Hartford’s 6 Central Row Sells Again

Amodio & Co. announced the $762,500 sale of 6 Central Row in Hartford.

The company represented the seller State House Realty Inc. in its purchase of the property in January of last year. At the time of the sale, the property was 75 percent occupied. Tenants include The Intrigue Group, Polivy & Taschner and Valbridge Property Advisors.

Frank Amodio and Eric Amodio of Amodio & Co. represented both the buyer and seller in the transaction.

