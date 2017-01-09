Westport Mixed-Use Property Acquired for $4.2M

Blackshaw Hunchar LLC has acquired a three-building mixed-use property at 1835 Post Road East in Westport for $4.2 million.

The property contains 10,713 square feet of modern retail and office and residential space on a high-visibility corner location with traffic light next to Shake Shack and across from Stop and Shop, HomeGoods and Panera Bread. The 0.6-acre plot includes 34 parking spaces.

Sean Cahill, Alison Luisi and Ted Stratigos of Avison Young represented the buyer. The seller, Green Farm Assoc. LLC, was represented in-house by Gary Bellard.

“This is a very attractive mixed-use complex with great visibility in one of Fairfield County’s most desirable retail markets,” Luisi said in a statement.

This is the third acquisition Avison Young has arranged on behalf of the buyer, helping satisfy a like-kind exchange. The new owner has appointed Avison Young as property manager. The seller was Green Farm Assoc. LLC, represented in-house by Gary Bellard.

Built in 2001, the properties were fully occupied at the time of the closing. Tenants include Walpole Woodworkers, Fjord Fisheries and Shoreline Pharmacy, which signed a long-term lease of the front building.

Tags: Avison Young, Blackshaw Hunchar LLC, Fairfield County, Westport