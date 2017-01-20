Webster Considers Subleasing, Highlights HSAs In Q4 Earnings

Facing an uphill battle for deposits in the Greater Boston market, Webster Bank’s leadership said yesterday that they might consider subleasing some of the locations it snapped up here last year. But leadership at the Waterbury, Connecticut-based bank also remained bullish about their HSA business and the outlook more generally while discussing their fourth quarter earnings.

“Some of the offices are pretty large,” Chairman and CEO James C. Smith said. “We’ve actually had some success in talking about subletting some of those offices, so we can defray some of that expense and that should help us along the lines to earning some economic profits.”

Still, Smith expressed confidence that Webster would eventually achieve its long-range goals of $1 billion in deposits in the Boston market over five years.

The company’s leadership also highlighted Webster’s HSA business during the conference call, including a 14.8 percent year-over-year increase in deposits and a 19.1 percent year-over-year increase in accounts. HSAs are also positioned for “explosive growth” with reforms to the Affordable Care Act on the horizon, Smith said. With 295,000 new accounts in the first quarter of 2017 already, Webster has already achieved more than 70 percent of its first quarter goal. Net income for the quarter ended Dec. 31 totaled $57.7 million, compared with $51.8 million in the year-ago period. Revenue increased 9.8 percent, and the company booked a record level of net interest income ($185.3 million) and noninterest income ($70.6 million).

Deposit growth of $1.4 billion, or 7.5 percent, with growth of $1.0 billion in transactional and health savings account deposits.

Total loans increased to $17 billion from $16.6 billion at Sept. 30 and $15.7 billion at year-end 2015. Compared with the year-ago period, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans increased by $660 million, $519.2 million, and $193.7 million, respectively, while consumer loans decreased by $18.1 million.

Loan originations for portfolio were $1.686 billion compared to $1.204 billion in the prior quarter and $1.534 billion a year ago. In addition, $132 million of residential loans were originated for sale in the quarter compared to $138 million in the prior quarter and $98 million a year ago.

