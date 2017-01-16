Webster Bank Manager Indicted On Embezzlement Charge

A bank manager was recently indicted on an embezzlement charge.

Carrie Caesar, of New Britain, was charged with embezzling funds from her employer, Webster Bank Corp., where she worked as a bank manager of the Avon office. According to the charges and statements made in court, between approximately 2003 and 2016, Caesar allegedly withdrew money from account holders’ certificate of deposit accounts at Webster Bank without the knowledge or consent of the account holders and used the money for personal use.

The indictment charges Caesar with one count of embezzlement by a bank officer or employee and faces up to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Caesar pleaded not guilty on Jan. 10 and was released on a $150,000 bond.

