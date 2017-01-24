Washington Trust Wealth Management Division Announces Relocation

New Haven-based Halsey Assoc., the Connecticut-based division of Washington Trust Wealth Management, recently announced it relocated its corporate offices to One Century Tower in New Haven.

The new location marks the company’s first move in 35 years. The new offices at 265 Church St. will enable the company to offer a more comprehensive suite of financial solutions, as Washington Trust mortgage, commercial banking and trust and fiduciary professionals will be available on an appointment basis, according to a statement from Halsey Assoc.

