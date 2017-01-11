Wareck D’Ostilio Launches New Division, Hires Director

Real Living Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate recently announced Neil P. Currie has joined its newly launched company WD Management LLC as its director.

WD Management LLC is a full service property management company overseeing the operation of rental apartment complexes, commercial, retail and industrial real estate properties throughout Connecticut.

Licensed in real estate, Currie has headed sales and leasing departments, personally managed and overseen day to-day property operations for rental apartments complexes including lease renewals, insurance requirements and negotiations with new clients as well as third-party contractors.

Currie will base WD Management LLC from the Wareck D’Ostilio Real Estate in Milford at 174 Cherry St.

