TSKC Affiliate Procures Residential Units In Rocky Hill

The Simon Konover Co. (TSKC) announced its affiliate, K Greenfield Village LLC, acquired 151 residential units within Greenfield Village in Rocky Hill.

Konover Residential Corp. will manage them as a residential community.

The 231-unit garden-style condominium community is located on approximately 20 acres. The property includes a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments, along with onsite parking, laundry facilities, an outdoor swimming pool, barbecues and picnic areas. The property abuts Stepny Place, a 171-unit apartment community owned by an affiliate of TSKC. Residents of both communities have shared access to swimming and tennis facilities at the respective communities.

