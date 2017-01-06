Trampoline Park Signs Lease At River Bend Center In Stamford

Get Air Trampoline Parks LLC has leased 22,000 square feet at 11 River Bend Center in Stamford for its first Connecticut location.

Newmark Grubb Knight Frank Senior Managing Director Tim Rorick and Director Brad Soules represented owner River Bend Center LLC. Get Air will take occupancy of the two-story open space with 29-foot ceilings during the first quarter.

“This property’s immense flexibility made it a great fit for Get Air,” Rorick said in a statement. “The property, made up of an array of 12 buildings, can support traditional office space, medical office space, manufacturing, sports compounds, training and more.”

Roy, Utah-based Get Air has more than 45 locations in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Japan featuring trampolines, foam pits, dodgeball courts and Ninja courses.

The 40-acre River Bend Center in the Springdale section of Stamford has shared full-service conference facilities including the Grand Pavilion conference room which accommodates up to 200 people for large scale meetings and events, a modern auditorium, boardroom and multiple meeting rooms. River Bend also operates The Health Science Center, The Professional Center and The Specialist Center in Stamford as well as Technology Park in Middlebury and Oxford.

