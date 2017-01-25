Trampoline Park Set To Open In East Haven

A trampoline park will open up in East Haven’s FoxHaven Plaza following a long-term lease.

Flippin Out, doing business as Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, signed a 26,460-square-foot lease in the 125,000-square-foot retail center on Foxon Road.

The park will officially open on Feb. 4.

Other plaza tenants include Shop Rite Supermarket, Ocean State Job Lot and Subway.

O,R&L Commercial represented the landlord, Foxhaven Plaza LLC and Colonial Properties represented the new tenant.

Tags: Flippin Out, FoxHaven Plaza, Rockin’ Jump Trampoline Park, trampoline park