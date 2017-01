A recent report from the Joint Center for Housing Studies of Harvard University predicts that home remodeling spending in the U.S. will peak in the middle of this year. With interest rates just starting to rise and the spring home improvement season closing in, home equity lines of credit (HELOCs) and home equity loans are expected to be big business for lenders.

Through the beginning of November 2016 (the most recent month for which data was available), single-family and condominium owners in Connecticut took out 13,050 HELOCs and home equity loans, according to The Warren Group, publisher of The Commercial Record. The median size loan was $100,000.

The towns where the largest number of HELOCs and home equity loans sold were – not surprisingly – concentrated in the southern portion of the state; Norwalk, West Hartford, Stamford, Shelton and Milford.

The lenders that sold the highest number of HELOCs and home equity loans were Webster Bank (2,059), Bank of America (1,646), People’s United (1,330), First Niagara (709) and TD Bank (700).

Lenders, particularly the large national banks, shied away from these loans after the mortgage crisis. Now they’re trying to get back into one of the strongest product markets – one that’s expected to stay strong for the foreseeable future, said Brendan Coughlin, president of consumer lending at Citizens Bank.

“As I look forward to 2017, there are a lot of questions around rising interest rates,” Coughlin said. “When you think about real estate lending, rates are ticking up and most people project the refinance market to slow and the purchase market to heat up. That puts HELOCs in an extraordinarily strong position for the next 10-year run.”

Coughlin said most homeowners have either purchased their home or refinanced it at historically low rates, so as rates rise, refinancing becomes a less attractive option. Most would rather keep their primary mortgage at its low rate and take out equity through a HELOC.

“For the majority of Americans who want to stay put in their house, this is going to be the way to leverage their equity,” he said.

A combination of a strong job market, prices recovering and low interest rates gives consumers the confidence to tap into their equity for responsible purposes, he said. The overwhelming majority of Citizens customers use their equity for home improvement projects, followed by debt consolidation and funding their children’s educations, according to Coughlin.

“We’re seeing our originations are up 20 percent year-over-year,” he said. “That’s three years in a row around that level.”

A Bit Cooler Up North



In northern Connecticut, where the market is a bit softer, equity lending was strong in 2016, but cooled slightly towards the end of the year, said Joan Beresford Bulanowski, senior vice president and chief mortgage and consumer lending officer at Simsbury Bank.

“Quarters one through three were very good with HELOCs, which are more popular than home equity loans,” Bulanowski said. “The prime did increase over the last few weeks. We’re thinking that if rates continue to rise, 2017 won’t be as robust as it was this year. We’re expecting the first quarter to be on the slow side due to the uncertainty around rates.”

Another reason for the slowdown is that the value of many homes in the Nutmeg State still haven’t fully recovered from the crash, leaving homeowners without equity to borrow against, she added.

“We’re starting to see more people who are stretching it,” Bulanowski said. “We’ll only lend up to 80 percent loan-to-value. We’re seeing appraisals are coming in lower than owners than they should be. Some people want to borrow more money than we can justify.”

For lenders of all sizes, the general trend is that banks are getting really bullish on this product and starting to offer it as a core capability, according to Coughlin.

“We’re the sixth largest home equity lender in the U.S., but we only participate in 12 states,” he said. “We’re usually number one or two in the markets we participate in. If there’s a really big national bank getting back into this product line, they can be really strong competition for us.”

Bulanowski agreed, saying that 75 percent of her home equity customers already had another account or loan with the bank, so it fits in neatly with their suite of products.

“Our delinquency ratios are well below industry standards, typically under 1 percent,” Bulanowski said. “We’ve got really good borrowers. I absolutely think it’s something we will definitely always offer. Being a small community bank, what we sell is service. We can close any loan in 30 to 32 days. We have to.”

