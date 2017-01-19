Stamford Apartments Sell For $1.4M

Kolich Manor LLC recently purchased a 2-story apartment building in Stamford.

The 0.23-acre property at 27 Belltown Road sold for $1.4 million.

There are 12 one-bedroom, one-bathroom units in the building and the investment property is fully-leased.

“We received multiple offers within the first week of commencing the marketing effort,” Jon Angel, president of Southport-based Angel Commercial LLC, said in a statement. “The investor audience remains strong for this type of investment opportunity.”

Angel represented both the seller and buyer in this transaction.

Tags: Angel Commercial LLC, Kolich Manor LLC, Stamford