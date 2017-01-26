Spirit Airlines Flies Its Business Into Bradley Airport

Ultra-low cost carrier Spirit Airlines will launch operations at Bradley International Airport starting this spring, offering direct, nonstop service to several destinations, including Myrtle Beach, Orlando and Ft. Lauderdale.

Bradley International Airport is not currently served by any ultra-low cost airlines. This airline business model, which is increasing in popularity among economy travelers and the college student population, offers introductory service to a variety of destinations for competitive fares.

“Spirit Airlines will be a strong addition at Bradley, and we are particularly pleased to continue diversifying the types of service offerings available at the airport,” Connecticut Airport Authority Board Chairman Charles R. Gray said in a statement. “As a part of the Connecticut Airport Authority’s strategic goals, we chose to prioritize adding an ultra-low cost carrier at Bradley. We are pleased to achieve this goal, and we look forward to starting this partnership with Spirit.”

Spirit’s first flights at Bradley will begin on April 27 with a daily, year-round route to Orlando and four-days-per-week, seasonal service to Myrtle Beach, a destination that is not currently served by any carriers at the airport. Daily, year-round service to Ft. Lauderdale will begin on June 15. All of Spirit’s operations at Bradley will utilize either a 145-seat Airbus A319 or a 182-seat Airbus A320 aircraft.

Tags: Bradley International Airport, Connecticut Airport Authority, Spirit Airlines