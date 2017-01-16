Single-Family Home, Condo Pending Sales Down From Last Year

Pending sales on single-family homes and condominiums both decreased in the fourth quarter year-over-year, according to a recent report from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties.

Pending sales in Connecticut, or contracts signed on single-family homes, were 2,957 in the fourth quarter, down from 8,076 in the same time period from the previous year.

Pending sales on condos were 1,124 in the fourth quarter, down from 1,934 in the fourth quarter in 2015.

As of November 2016, 209 new housing permits were authorized by the state of Connecticut, which brought the year-to-date total to 3,905 units. The majority of new housing units in November were single family homes, representing 46.2 percent of new units in 2016 (1,805 units total). Forty seven new housing units were 5 or more units, which represents 49.4 percent of new units in 2016 (1,930 units total). Compared to 2015, permits are up for one-unit and two-units across the state (8.8 percent and 1 percent respectively), representing a growth for new single-family builds. Two-three units and five or more units were down (0.7 percent and 9.1 percent respectively). Bloomfield and Simsbury issued the most permits in 2016 (411 and 249 respectively).

