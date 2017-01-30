Simsbury Bank Parent Boosts Q4 Profits On Commercial Lending

SBT Bancorp boosted its fourth quarter earnings due to robust growth in its commercial and consumer loan portfolios, even as it incurred costs associated with opening a new branch and with reissuing customer cards with EMV technology.

Net income at the parent company of Simsbury Bank & Trust Co. totaled $604,000 for the quarter ended Dec. 31 and $1.5 million for the year ended 2016, representing an increase of 65.9 percent and 5.9 percent, respectively, for the same periods in 2015. Total revenue in the quarter increased 16.3 percent, and net interest and dividend income increased 20.9 percent to $3.7 million, from the prior year’s quarter.

The company’s gain on the sale of mortgages increased 26.3 percent to $452,000 compared with the fourth quarter of 2015. Noninterest income decreased $2,000 from the year-ago period, and noninterest expenses increased $94,000 over the same period. Those expenses were primarily associated with increases in occupancy costs, advertising and promotions costs, and money paid to the FDIC to support the bank’s larger deposit and asset base compared with the year-ago period.

In a statement accompanying the company’s earnings release, President and CEO Martin J. Geitz attributed the bank’s balance sheet growth to a 49.4 percent increase in commercial loans, largely to privately owned businesses, and to the increase in gains on the sale of mortgages.

The company’s allowance for loan losses at Dec. 31, was 0.92 percent of total gross loans. SBT Bancorp had non-accrual loans totaling $4.1 million or 0.99 percent of total loans on Dec. 31, compared with non-accrual loans totaling $4.1 million or 1.27 percent of total loans a year ago. Total non-accrual and delinquent loans on Dec. 31 was 1.26 percent of loans outstanding compared with 1.44 percent at year-end 2015.

