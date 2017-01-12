SI Financial BOD Member Passes Away Unexpectedly

SI Financial Group Inc. recently announced that William R. Harvey, a member of the boards of directors of SI Financial Group and its wholly owned subsidiary, Savings Institute Bank & Trust, has passed away.

Prior to joining the SI Financial Group Inc. board, he was the chairman of the board of directors of Newport Bancorp, the holding company of NewportFed.

“Savings Institute Bank & Trust is deeply saddened by the unexpected passing of director Bill Harvey. Bill brought a strong sense of community and served with a high degree of integrity. His contributions to the success and growth of both banks in which he was an active director will be missed by everyone who had the pleasure of getting to know him,” said Rheo A. Brouillard, president and CEO of Savings Institute Bank & Trust, said in a statement. “We extend our heartfelt sympathy to Bill’s wife Betty Lou and his entire family.”

Harvey practiced law for over 45 years, at times alongside his father, W. Ward Harvey, at Sheffield & Harvey, and other times, alongside his son, William W. Harvey II at Harvey, Carr & Hadfield.

Harvey was very active in the Aquidneck Island community. He was a member of the Middletown Town Council for eight years. He was the president of the Potter League for Animals and served on the boards of Newport Hospital, the Newport County YMCA, the Preservation Society of Newport County and the Rhode Island Foundation.

