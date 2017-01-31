Shelton Man In Custody For 2016 Bank Robbing Spree

A Shelton native has pleaded guilty in Hartford federal court to one count of bank robbery, admitting that he robbed four branches of Chase Bank last year.

According to court documents and statements, Scott Taylor robbed the Chase Bank at 184 Main St. in Westport on June 2; the Chase Bank at 1561 Boston Post Road in Milford on June 24; the Chase Bank at 50 Washington St. in Norwalk on July 6; and the Chase Bank at 1855 Main St. in Stratford on July 13.

During each of the robberies, Taylor handed a teller a note demanding cash, and told the teller that he had a gun. He stole a total of approximately $23,300 during the first three robberies, and $1,000 during the July 13 robbery. He was arrested at the Stratford train station shortly after the July 13 robbery in possession of $998 in cash and 33 folds of heroin.

Taylor is scheduled to be sentenced on May 3, 2017, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years. The parties have recommended a sentence of 188 months of imprisonment.

Taylor has been detained since his arrest.

