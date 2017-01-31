Rhode Island GOP Leader Asks Trump To Jumpstart Pipeline

The top Republican in the Rhode Island House of Representatives is asking President Donald Trump to rekindle a stalled pipeline project that would bring more natural gas to New England from shale fields in Pennsylvania and elsewhere.

House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan said Monday she’s sent a letter to the president asking him to consider it as part of his infrastructure plans.

Morgan says Rhode Island ratepayers need relief from rising electricity costs as more homes are converted to gas heat.

Environmental groups have opposed the project to expand the capacity of Houston-based Spectra Energy’s Algonquin pipeline system, in part because it delivers gas drawn by hydraulic fracturing, or fracking. It’s also been met with opposition in New York’s Hudson Valley and other communities that the line runs beneath.

Tags: Infrastructure, natural gas, Pipeline