Realty Firm Scoops Up East Hartford Condo Units For $6.7M

A condo complex of 97 units in East Hartford, along with the controlling and managing interest of the 156-unit Gateway Estates Condominium complex, has sold for $6.7 million.

Following the acquisition by Up Realty LLC, Chozick Realty brokered the sale of an additional 39 units from individual unit owners within Gateway Estates, bringing Up Realty’s total common ownership to 136 units in the complex.

The three-building complex was constructed in two phases between 1969 and 1976. The initial 97 units purchased includes a mix of two studios, 37 one-bedroom, 40 two-bedroom and 19 three-bedroom apartments. Thirteen of the two-bedroom and all of the three-bedroom apartments were townhouse-style units of 1,340 square feet.

The purchaser plans on repositioning the property and remodeling the kitchen, bathroom and common area.

Rick Chozick and Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty represented the seller, 231 Ellington LLC, a regional multifamily investor, and procured the buyer.

Tags: 231 Ellington LLC, Chozick Realty, Gateway Estates Condominium, Up Realty LLC