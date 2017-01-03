Police Searching For Woman Suspected Of Robbing 2 Banks

Police in Connecticut are searching for a woman who robbed a Woodbridge bank and may have robbed another bank last month.

Sgt. A.J. Cappiello says the woman wearing a coat, hat and white scarf wrapped around her face so only her eyes were visible entered the People’s United Bank around 3 p.m. Monday and gave a teller a note demanding cash. The woman didn’t show a weapon. She fled the bank with about $2,000.

A police search of the area came up empty.

Police are investigating whether the woman also robbed a West Haven bank last month. The suspects in both robberies were of the same build and wore similar clothing.

People’s is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the identification of the suspect.

