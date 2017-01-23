Pet Care Center To Open In Stamford Following Sail Boat Shop Sale

The former home of Hathaway, Reiser & Raymond sail boating maintenance shop in Stamford has been sold and will be repurposed as a veterinary hospital.

Dr. Philip Putter of Spot On Veterinary bough the 16,000-square-foot industrial property from Hathaway, Reiser & Raymond for $2.35 million.

The property is located at 184 Selleck St.

“Spot On Veterinary Hospital & Hotel is one big step closer to reality today,” Putter said in a statement. “Spot On Veterinary will be a state-of-the-art animal care facility. We will offer the convenience of a one-stop shop for all of our customers’ pet needs, including a veterinary hospital, luxury boarding, daycare, grooming and training.”

The business will also house an adoption center.

“We believe that every animal deserves to be a pet and we want to play a role in making that dream a reality for the fur babies in our care,” Putter said.

Putter will also lease out about 4,000 square feet of the property following his move in during mid-2017.

J Philip Commercial brokered the sale.

Tags: Hathaway, J Philip Commercial, Philip Putter, Reiser & Raymond, Spot On Veterinary, Stamford, vet