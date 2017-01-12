O,R&L Names New Sales In Cromwell And Vernon

O,R&L Commercial LLC has announced two recent sales.

A 38,000-square-foot industrial building at 50 Sebethe Drive in Cromwell sold for $2.1 million. The sale was an investment consisting of a net-leased 28,800-square-foot warehouse building to Beavex, with an additional 10,000 square feet of self-storage onsite. Luke Massirio and Frank Hird, SIOR of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, Sebethe Drive Partners LLC, and the buyer, O&G Industries, was unrepresented.

The 4,300-square-foot former Battison’s Dry Cleaners at 179 Talcotville Road in Vernon was purchased by Jasko Development. The site will become the sixth location for AFC Urgent Care. Luke Massirio of O,R&L Commercial represented the seller, Len Battison, and the buyer was represented by Brian Zelman of Zelman Real Estate LLC.

Tags: Battison's Dry Cleaners, Beavex, OR&L Commercial