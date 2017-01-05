North Haven Retail Space Refis With Washington Trust

A multitenant retail property in North Haven recently refinanced with Washington Trust’s commercial real estate group.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank provided $33.5 million to North Haven Commons, a located off Interstate 91. The property includes 196,447 square feet of retail space across five separate buildings, and its anchor tenants include Best Buy, Big Lots and Toys “R” Us/Babies “R” Us.

“Washington Trust is pleased to work with North Haven Commons in financing this well located property,” Julia Anne M. Slom, senior vice president and team leader of Washington Trust’s commercial real estate group, said in a statement. “The strong ownership that has been in place almost since the property’s inception has been successful in placing a well-diversified mix of quality tenants that work well together.”

Additional tenants include AT&T, Buffalo Wild Wings, Comcast, Froyoworld, Ideal Image, Olive Garden, Petco, Red Lobster and Ulta Beauty.

