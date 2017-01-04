New York Investment Group Picks Up Newington Apartments

An apartment complex in Newington has sold for $6.85 million.

Stonegate Apartments contains a mix of 20 one-bedroom and 40 two-bedroom apartments, ranging from 950 square feet to 1,043 square feet. The New York-based investment group that purchased the property, Ebben Realty, plans to make cosmetic renovations to the 1971 property, including new kitchens, bathrooms, common area and amenities.

Rick Chozick and Steve Pappas of Chozick Realty Inc. brokered the sale. The seller was Rowaban Holdings.

