Motl Promoted To Top Spot At Webster Commercial Division

Webster Bank announced that Christopher Motl has been promoted to executive vice president and head of commercial banking.

Previously executive vice president of middle market banking, Motl will now lead all commercial banking business units, including sponsor and specialty finance, middle market banking, commercial real estate, Webster Business Credit Corp., Webster capital finance and treasury and payment solutions/government and institutional banking.

Motl will also become a member of the executive management committee and executive vice president of Webster Financial Corp.

He joined Webster in 2004 from CoBank, and prior to his 2015 promotion to executive vice president, Motl was senior vice president and director of middle market segment banking.

“Chris’s promotion recognizes his strong leadership and exceptional business performance,” John Ciulla, president of Webster, said in a statement. “Since joining Webster, Chris’s ability to acquire and develop profitable relationships and to manage high-performing teams has enabled him to build a highly successful, competitively differentiating platform in middle market

Motl is also on the board of Special Olympics of Connecticut.

