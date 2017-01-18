Moody’s To Pay $31.5M To CT AG Over Role In Financial Crisis

Moody’s Corp., Moody’s Investors Service and Moody’s Analytics will pay $31.5 million to the state of Connecticut to settle charges that they acted deceptively and did not use accurate or appropriate standards when rating securities tied to subprime mortgages, Attorney General George Jepsen’s office announced.

That figure is part of a nearly $864 million settlement Moody’s paid to the Connecticut AG’s office, the Department of Justice, 21 other states and the District of Columbia, over its role in the financial crisis.

“We alleged that Moody’s ratings of structured finance securities, including mortgage-backed securities, were directly influenced by the demands of the powerful investment banking clients who issued the securities and paid Moody’s to rate them,” Jepsen said in a statement. “Moody’s considered its own business interests, contrary to its public statements that its ratings were objective, and the results to our state and national economy were dramatic and devastating. I am especially proud that it was the Connecticut Office of the Attorney General that developed the unique legal theory that proved foundational in both this case and the similar case against Standard & Poor’s that we settled last year. We would not have been able to achieve such a significant result if not for the strong partnership among the Department of Justice and our fellow states, and I’m grateful for their efforts on this case.”

The charges against Moody’s concern its ratings of investment vehicles based on pools of mortgages, including residential mortgage-backed securities backed by subprime mortgages and collateralized debt obligations.

Moody’s publicly put itself forth as an independent and objective evaluator of these investment vehicles, when in actuality, the company gave more favorable credit ratings because it wanted to earn lucrative fees from its investment bank clients. In so doing, those securities Moody’s rated appeared less risky than they actually were, and the sale of those toxic securities ultimately contributed to the financial crisis.

Among other things, Moody’s altered its process for computing its ratings without informing its customers that the system had been changed, and gave in to pressure from securities issuers who were paying Moody’s to rate securities. The investment banks needed AAA ratings in order to sell these securities to institutional investors, such as pension plans and retirement plans.

In addition to the monetary settlement, Moody’s has agreed to abide by new compliance practices that include restrictions on how it compensates certain employees, enhancements to oversight and analyst training.

