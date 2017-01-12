Mahoney Joins Webster As SVP

Webster Bank has named Rachel Mahoney as senior vice president and director of brand, affinity and community affairs.

Mahoney has 15 years of experience leading national consumer brands in both agency and client-side environments, developing and executing integrated marketing campaigns across various industries. She joins Webster from Priceline.com, where she ran brand marketing, overseeing strategy, creative, media, communications and content for one of the country’s strongest e-commerce brands and fastest growing businesses.

“In addition to driving the evolution of the award-winning Priceline brand, Rachel was instrumental in the effort to bring deeper analytics to better connect offline and online marketing,” Dawn C. Morris, chief marketing officer, said in a statement. “She brings with her extensive expertise in branding, strategic planning, consumer research and creative development and analysis.”

Before Priceline, Mahoney spent a decade in agencies in Boston and New York, most recently leading strategy and integration for national brands like Wendy’s and HomeGoods at KBS.

