Lantz Takes Over As GHAR Association President

The Greater Hartford Association of Realtors (GHAR) announced that Carl Lantz has been officially installed as the association’s president for 2017.

He previously served as GHAR president-elect, vice president and treasurer in 2015, 2014 and 2013, respectively.

Lantz has been a Realtor for over 14 years and has been affiliated with RE/MAX, located in West Hartford. Throughout his career, Lantz has championed numerous leadership programs in real estate industry. He has been a member of the GHAR board of directors since 2009, a member of numerous GHAR committees, and a Connecticut Realtors director since 2006.

“I look forward to leading the second largest local association in New England that supports our Realtor members and their businesses,” Lantz said in a statement. “I’m committed to promoting the value of homeownership and the importance of using a Realtor, an expert, to aid in the process.”

