Ion Bank Names New SVPs

Naugatuck-based Ion Bank recently announced several promotions in its commercial lending arm:
- Sharon Mansfield has been named senior vice president of commercial lending. Mansfield joined Ion Bank in 2008, and she previously worked as an assistant vice president and real estate officer at People’s United Bank in Waterbury.
- J. D’Ettore has been named senior vice president of commercial lending. He has been an Ion Bank employee for two years. He previously worked at Santander in West Hartford as vice president of commercial banking.
- Richard A. Nemec has been named senior vice president of commercial lending. Nemec joined Ion Bank in 2007, and was previously was a vice president at NewMil Bank in New Milford as well as the U.S. Trust Co. in West Hartford.
- Kevin J. King has been named senior vice president of commercial lending. He has been an employee of Ion Bank for 11 years. He was previously a vice president at MidCap Business Credit in West Hartford.
Related Posts
Tags: commercial lending, Ion Bank