Homeowners: Crumbling Foundations Report Leaves Questions

Homeowners say a new report on crumbling house foundations in northeastern Connecticut failed to answer many questions.

Hundreds of homeowners have filed complaints about failing foundations. The problem was traced to a quarry that produced a concrete mix containing pyrrhotite, which apparently reacted with oxygen and water and lead to severe foundation cracks.

The final state Department of Consumer Protection report released Tuesday says J.J. Mottes was the only company that made the concrete.

The report also says there’s a low probability the state could lodge an unfair trade practices claim against companies linked to the materials.

The group, Coalition Against Crumbling Basements, says questions – including who knew what and when – remain unanswered.

Mottes’ attorney says the company is no longer in business and hasn’t received the report.

