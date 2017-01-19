HFF Completes $30.25M Sale In Plainville

Holliday Fenoglio Fowler L.P. (HFF) recently closed the $30.25 million sale of Medical Arts Center at The Hartford HealthCare Cancer Institute.

HFF marketed the 72,022-square-foot property exclusively on behalf of the seller, Tomasso Group, and procured the buyer, a publicly-traded medical office REIT. Tomasso Group affiliate, Tunxis Management Co., will continue to manage the property post-closing.

Medical Arts Center, located at 201 North Mountain Road, in Plainville, is a joint venture between the hospital and Memorial Sloan Kettering. The center shares a lobby with the cancer center, which leases the entire first floor of the building. At the time of the sale, the Medical Arts Center was 95-percent leased to Hartford Healthcare, Orthopedic Associates of Hartford and Hartford Healthcare-employed physicians. The center offers a range of services, including cancer care, a full modality imaging center, breast surgery, colorectal, vascular, podiatric surgery, urology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, neurosurgery and physical therapy.

Michael Goldenberg, president of Health Realty Advisors, consulted in the sale. The HFF investment sales team representing the seller was led by Ben Appel, Phil Mahler, Evan Kovac and Doug Rodio.

