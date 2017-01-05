Gothic-Style Norwich Building Acquired, Leasing Planned

The former Norwich Savings Society Bank building located at the corner of Broadway and Main Street has been sold as part of a two-building deal.

Included in the sale is a 2-story, abutting office building with off-street parking located on Church Street.

The new owner, Trinicap Properties, will be leasing the property as office space and is looking for “creative re-uses” of the former bank building, featuring distinctive gothic architecture.

The property sold for $375,000. The seller was People’s United Bank.

Tim McMahon of O,R&L Commercial brokered the sale.

