Connecticut Gastroenterology has leased a Guilford medical office building to act as its new headquarters.

The 10,000-square-foot building at 800 Boston Post Road is currently under construction, and is expected to be completed later in 2017.

O,R&L Commercial represented the tenant and Cushman & Wakefield represented the landlord, Towering Oaks LLC.

Tags: Connecticut Gastroenterology, Guilford