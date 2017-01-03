Former Attorney Pleads Guilty To Defrauding Clients Of More Than $824K

A former attorney recently pleaded guilty in New Haven federal court to one count of wire fraud related to his stealing more than $824,000 from clients of his law practice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, John O’Brien was an attorney with an office located in Fairfield. Between approximately April 2011 and June 2014, O’Brien defrauded four clients by using funds from one client to pay off debts owed in connection with his representation of other clients, and also to pay for personal expenses, including the tuition for one of his children at a private high school.

In approximately May 2012, O’Brien accepted $458,343.06 into his interest on lawyer trust account (ILOTA) as proceeds of a reverse mortgage taken by a client and his client’s wife, both of whom are now deceased. The funds from the reverse mortgage were intended to pay debts that would keep the client’s family business sustainable. Between June 2012 and February 2014, O’Brien disbursed only $204,000 to the family business. In approximately July 2013, O’Brien received an additional $194,636.89 from bank accounts held in the name of his client and one of his client’s children. The funds were supposed to be distributed to the client’s children. Only $104,008 was distributed. In approximately April 2014, O’Brien accepted $837,250 into his IOLTA as proceeds of a sale of his client’s real property. Only $470,000 of that amount was disbursed to his client’s heirs. The first check written from O’Brien IOLTA account upon receipt of the $837,250 was to a prior unrelated client for a debt owed to that client. In total, O’Brien defrauded those clients of $712,221.95.

In May 2011, O’Brien deposited $74,250 from a second client into his IOLTA. The money was never disbursed to the client. Two other clients, including a terminally ill woman, were also defrauded.

While O’Brien was engaged in the above conduct, he made withdrawals of thousands of dollars in cash from his IOLTA. On several occasions, deposits of the same or similar amounts were made into his personal bank account on the same day that the funds were withdrawn from his IOLTA.

O’Brien is scheduled for sentencing on March 23, 2017, at which time he faces a maximum term of imprisonment of 20 years, a fine of up to approximately $1.6 million and restitution in the amount of $824,747.13.

O’Brien resigned from the Connecticut bar in June 2015.

