Foreclosures Continue To Fall Nationwide In November 2016

The national foreclosure inventory declined by 30 percent and completed foreclosures declined by 25.9 percent compared with November 2015, according to a report released today by CoreLogic, a global property information and analytics firm.

The number of completed foreclosures nationwide decreased year over year from 35,000 in November 2015 to 26,000 in November 2016. Foreclosures declined by 14.1 percent to 26,000 in November 2016 from the 30,000 reported for October 2016.

The foreclosure inventory represents the number of homes at some stage of the foreclosure process and completed foreclosures reflect the total number of homes lost to foreclosure. Since the financial crisis began in September 2008, there have been approximately 6.5 million completed foreclosures nationally.

As of November 2016, the national foreclosure inventory included approximately 325,000, or 0.8 percent, of all homes with a mortgage, compared with 465,000 homes, or 1.2 percent, in November 2015. That’s down 2.4 percent from October 2016.

CoreLogic also reports that the number of mortgages in serious delinquency declined nationwide by 22.1 percent from November 2015 to November 2016, with 1 million mortgages, or 2.5 percent, in serious delinquency, the lowest level since August 2007. The decline was geographically broad with year-over-year decreases in serious delinquency in 48 states and the District of Columbia.

“The decline in serious delinquency has been substantial, but the default rate remains high in select markets,” Frank Nothaft, chief economist for CoreLogic, said in a statement.

“The 7 percent appreciation in home prices through November 2016 has added an average of $12,500 in home-equity wealth per homeowner across the U.S. during the last year,” Anand Nallathambi, president and CEO of CoreLogic, said in a statement. “Sustained growth in home prices is clearly bolstering homeowners’ spending power and balance sheets and, as a result, spurring a continued drop in defaults.”

