First County Bank Distributes $25K Grant To Stamford Hospital

First County Bank Foundation recently announced a $25,000 multiyear grant to go to the Stamford Hospital Foundation to support the new hospital.

The hospital’s Emergency Department Nourishment Center will be named in First County Bank Foundation’s honor.

“It is a privilege to support Stamford Hospital and provide patients and visitors to Stamford Hospital’s Emergency Department with sustenance during their stay,” Reyno A. Giallongo Jr., president of First County Bank Foundation and chairman and CEO of First County Bank, said in a statement. “The Stamford Hospital Foundation and its donors were critical to financing the new Stamford Hospital which is an amazing community resource. It is an honor to have its Emergency Department Nourishment Center named after the foundation.”

