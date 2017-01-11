Essex’s PUD Celebrates Groundbreaking

The Essex Glen community recently celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony.

The planned unit development (PUD) is set on an 11-acre property. The area will have 26 free-standing homes that will be customizable. The community offers three floor plans, each with a first-floor master suite, two-car garage, open floor plan and modern kitchen and construction throughout.

“It has been a long time coming to fruition,” Maryalice Widness, Realtor at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties’ West Hartford office, said in a statement. “We are very grateful to the many people who have helped guide us through this process to get us where we are today.”

Tags: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties, Essex Glen, planned unit development