East Haven Housing Community Refis Via KeyBank, Fannie

KeyBank Real Estate Capital has provided a sizable refinancing package to an East Haven affordable housing complex through Fannie Mae.

The 240-unit East Farm Village will receive $22.5 million from the bank.

The property operates under a Section 8 Housing Assistance Payments contract.

“As we anticipate the impact of potential corporate tax reform measures, our industry must get creative about how it addresses affordable housing needs. Given the uncertainty within the industry, preserving existing affordable housing stock is a must,” Rob Likes, national manager of KeyBank’s Community Development Lending and Investment team, said in a statement. “The Section 8 program makes quality affordable housing available to those who need it most, and we are committed to supporting the needs of the New Haven community.”

Situated on 7.6 acres of land, the property itself features a community room, fitness center, solarium, library, playground, laundry facilities, elevator, on-site security and 24-hour maintenance.

Erik Storz of Key’s commercial mortgage group and Al Clemente of Key’s income property group arranged the refinancing.

Tags: KeyBank, KeyBank Real Estate Capital